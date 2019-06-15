News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayers, presided by Sheikh Salisu Ningi, took place at exactly. 11 am, with Gov. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi and other dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking shortly after the prayers, the governor described late Gamawa as a humble and dedicated person who contributed positively to the development of the state.

He prayed God to grant the deceased, eternal rest, and the family, the courage to bear the pains of his loss.

Gamawa passed away yester night at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, after a brief illness.

He was aged 53, and left behind, four wives, 16 children, aged mother and other relations.