ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Release or produce Emefiele November 6, court orders EFCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

Emefiele leaves Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 [Channels TV]
Emefiele leaves Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Justice Adeniyi gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion, marked M/122/2023 in a Motion on Notice with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023, filed by Emefiele.

He was first detained in June, when he was removed as CBN Governor, by the Department of State Service (DSS) and later transferred to EFCC last week, seeking his release.

Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his ruling, the judge ordered the anti-graft agency to either release the plaintiff/applicant unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard for the purpose of being admitted to bail.

Emefiele was scheduled to be arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court t, Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April1616 Investment Limited.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge bordering on procurement fraud to the tune of ₦6.9 billion, conferment of advantage and conspiracy.

The arraignment could, however, not be held due to the absence of Yaro, who was said to be sick and the matter was adjourned on August 23.

Due to the plea bargain Emefiele was said to be discussing with the Federal Government, the matter is yet to be heard to date.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers Crisis: Those accusing me of demanding 25% cut are ignorant – Wike

Rivers Crisis: Those accusing me of demanding 25% cut are ignorant – Wike

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba flyover bridge, promises Lagosians more

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba flyover bridge, promises Lagosians more

Release or produce Emefiele November 6, court orders EFCC

Release or produce Emefiele November 6, court orders EFCC

Alex Otti plans to build technology hub in Aba

Alex Otti plans to build technology hub in Aba

Yakubu defends INEC's ₦18bn budget for governorship, supplementary elections

Yakubu defends INEC's ₦18bn budget for governorship, supplementary elections

Gov Mbah releases ₦60m counterpart fund for livestock project in Enugu

Gov Mbah releases ₦60m counterpart fund for livestock project in Enugu

Court strikes out case against Makinde, 2 others in tussle for Alaafin stool

Court strikes out case against Makinde, 2 others in tussle for Alaafin stool

FCTA to provide infrastructure before allocating land – Wike

FCTA to provide infrastructure before allocating land – Wike

No shortage of naira notes in circulation, CBN assures Nigerians

No shortage of naira notes in circulation, CBN assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers