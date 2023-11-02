Release or produce Emefiele November 6, court orders EFCC

Justice Adeniyi gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion, marked M/122/2023 in a Motion on Notice with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023, filed by Emefiele.

He was first detained in June, when he was removed as CBN Governor, by the Department of State Service (DSS) and later transferred to EFCC last week, seeking his release.

Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

In his ruling, the judge ordered the anti-graft agency to either release the plaintiff/applicant unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard for the purpose of being admitted to bail.

Emefiele was scheduled to be arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court t, Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April1616 Investment Limited.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge bordering on procurement fraud to the tune of ₦6.9 billion, conferment of advantage and conspiracy.

The arraignment could, however, not be held due to the absence of Yaro, who was said to be sick and the matter was adjourned on August 23.