Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]
Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Those reappointed are, Kingsley Ehigiamusor, as Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor and Musa Ebomhiana, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointments contained, in a statement by Ebomhiana, also announced the appointments of Mr Emmanuel Akhaba, Charles Olubayo, Mustapha Lawal-Omokpe and Matthias Akhanemhe as Senior Special Assistants.

Others reappointed are Obinson Akhenoba and Robert Ojele as Special Assistants.

According to the statement, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

But in a swift reaction, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare described the appointments as “fake.

Nehikhare said the government had observed some unsigned statements circulating on social media about the appointment of certain persons as aides in the office of the deputy governor.

He urged the public to disregard the document, describing it as fake.

“It is part of the provocative actions by the impeached Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to foment crisis in the state.

“It is clear that the impeached deputy governor is hell-bent on creating a sense of chaos in the state.

“But the state government is resolved to put his antics in check and ensure that the state continues to run smoothly.

“We restate that Omobayo Marvellous Godwins remains the deputy governor of Edo State and the public is enjoined to disregard the fake document and antics of Shaibu,” he said.

He said, ”The government, once again, calls on citizens to be rest assured that we will maintain peace and order as we charge them to go about their lawful businesses.”

