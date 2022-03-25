RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that the rehabilitation of the Minna-Baro railway track will cost the Federal Government more than N80 billion.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) [Chronicle]
Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) [Chronicle]

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC disclosed this on Friday in Minna during a meeting with officials of the construction firm, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Recommended articles

“We are here in Minna to carry out a project take-off meeting of the Minna-Baro railway project.

“This meeting will enable us to plan our programme schedule to ensure that the contract awarded to rehabilitate the Minna-Baro rail track is carried out according to standard and completed within the stipulated three-year period.

“The contract sum is a little over N80 billion for the 200 kilometre railway line,” he said.

Okhiria said that the project would be completed within three years.

“We are interested in delivering the project within three years because the government will make funds available,” he said.

He expressed optimism that after the completion of the job, people could ply the Lagos-Abuja-Kano route with ease.

The managing director said that the railway line would cut across the seven stations of Egba, Katcha, Baro, Lafiagi, Minna, Kateregi and Badegi in Niger State.

He said that the construction firm has put up a request for the mobilisation of fund and was already mobilising equipment to the site.

“The contractor had submitted their draft payment guarantee to the Ministry of Finance to mobilise them to start work.

“After confirming the document, we will advance payment to the company to commence work,” he said.

Okhiria said that the rail line, a narrow gauge, would be laid in such a way that it could be upgraded to a standard gauge in future.

Earlier, Mr Yakub Mahmood, Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Headquarters, said that the managing director was at the North-Western District office of the NRC in Minna to fast track the rehabilitation project.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

Germany plans to phase out Russian coal, oil imports this year

Germany plans to phase out Russian coal, oil imports this year

U.S. donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria Police

U.S. donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria Police

Nigeria, Bulgaria working on visa fee reduction – Ambassador

Nigeria, Bulgaria working on visa fee reduction – Ambassador

NIMC: Nigerians decry arbitrary charges over NIN

NIMC: Nigerians decry arbitrary charges over NIN

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages