Register before end of September - Aiyedatiwa tells Ondo traditional stools

The Chieftaincy Declaration is the law that stipulates enthronement guidelines of traditional stools in each community of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, in a meeting on Friday with the Ondo State Council of Obas, gave the order.

He said that as a strategy to ensure a seamless transition and put at bay agitations and tussles associated with the Obaship selection process, it had become imperative to take the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor urged the chieftaincy committee in each local government area to ensure that all traditional stools in their jurisdiction, without declaration, have one prepared and registered by the end of September.

Aiyedatiwa, who promised to continue to prioritise the welfare of traditional rulers in the state, added that five per cent of local government allocation had been approved for their welfare.

In another development, the state government has warned minor chiefs in the state not to put on traditional crowns.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said: “Any ‘Olu’ or ‘Baale’ that put on the crown, henceforth, should be ready to face the wrath of the government.”