ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Register before end of September - Aiyedatiwa tells Ondo traditional stools

News Agency Of Nigeria

In another development, the state government has warned minor chiefs in the state not to put on traditional crowns.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recommended articles

The Chieftaincy Declaration is the law that stipulates enthronement guidelines of traditional stools in each community of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, in a meeting on Friday with the Ondo State Council of Obas, gave the order.

He said that as a strategy to ensure a seamless transition and put at bay agitations and tussles associated with the Obaship selection process, it had become imperative to take the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor urged the chieftaincy committee in each local government area to ensure that all traditional stools in their jurisdiction, without declaration, have one prepared and registered by the end of September.

Aiyedatiwa, who promised to continue to prioritise the welfare of traditional rulers in the state, added that five per cent of local government allocation had been approved for their welfare.

In another development, the state government has warned minor chiefs in the state not to put on traditional crowns.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said: “Any ‘Olu’ or ‘Baale’ that put on the crown, henceforth, should be ready to face the wrath of the government.”

Takuro enjoined Obas to report any minor chief in their domain that goes contrary to the directive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Register before end of September - Aiyedatiwa tells Ondo traditional stools

Register before end of September - Aiyedatiwa tells Ondo traditional stools

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu

Tinubu's 250-housing unit project in Akwa Ibom to generate 6,500 jobs

Tinubu's 250-housing unit project in Akwa Ibom to generate 6,500 jobs

You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

Tenure of FCT area council chairmen, councillors expires June 2026 - INEC

Tenure of FCT area council chairmen, councillors expires June 2026 - INEC

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun