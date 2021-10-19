RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Refrain from do-or die-politics, MURIC urges politicians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday urged Nigerian politicians to refrain from do-or-die politics, to make the polity more friendly.

Prof Ishaq Akintola (MURIC)
Prof Ishaq Akintola (MURIC)

MURIC, an Islamic rights group, said that a Nigerian political space devoid of acrimony and bad blood was needed to encourage better participation that would foster growth.

The group, in its Maolud-an-Nabiyy message signed by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in Lagos, condemned features of do-or-die politics that have characterised the nation’s politics with its attendant human casualties in form of political killings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians on Tuesday joined their counterparts around the globe to mark the Maolud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The group felicitates President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, and Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary.

“We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics.

“The body language of our politicians in recent time is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country.

“Desperation, greed and avarice are still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians.

“They cut across the political parties. Parallel congresses are held in almost all of the states and in almost all the parties. The exercise so far manifests gross desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship, statesmanship, patriotism and sacrifice.

“Why are ex-governors breathing down the necks of sitting governors? Where is the spirit of living and letting live? What did the ex-governors forget in the State Houses? Whatever achievement or failure registered during the tenure of a former governor is his own story and score card.

“Worse still, gunmen are hired to disrupt political gatherings. The fact that our politicians still believe in hooliganism as a means of settling scores and achieving their political ambitions indicate that we are still playing Stone Age politics.

“Nigerian politicians should learn from Prophet Muhammad the arts of persuasion and dialogue. Though he lived as a fugitive in Makkah for several years, he returned to liberate the city from the clutches of his oppressors without a single sword leaving the scabbard.

“Though a complete alien in Madinah, its inhabitants welcomed him with pomp and pageantry. Nigerian politicians will disarm their opponents without firing a single shot if only they will emulate this great man, Muhammad,” it said.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared Tuesday public holiday to enable Muslims to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet.

