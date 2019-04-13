Mrs Adebola Kolawole, NRCS Lagos Branch Chairman, announced the four-year plan at its Implementation Strategy Engagement Session with Divisional Representatives on Saturday in Lagos.

She said that the strategies, which included Disaster Management, Information Dissemination and Communication, would help the Red Cross achieve its desired goal of becoming a ‘World Class Humanitarian Aid Organisation.’

Other strategies were: Social Development, Health and Care, Resource Management, Organisational Development and Capacity Building.

The Chairman noted that the branch was in the process of putting the outcomes in a working document to ensure easy implementation.

Kolawole urged the divisional representatives to work as a team to achieving its goal.

“This is because we recognise you as a valuable collaborator in ensuring practical and effective approach towards full achievement of our collective goal.

“I have no doubt in our ability and resolve to achieving these set goals.

“We have a lot of work to do in the areas of fund raising, establishing and adhering to standard practices, including financial discipline and fashioning innovative ways of going about our businesses.

“Also for optimum impact on our target groups and judicious use of our donor or partner fund,” she said.