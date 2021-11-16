RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has directed successful batches two and three Narcotic Assistant (NASS) candidates to report for training in the order of groups and dates scheduled against their names.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Monday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that successful candidates names had been published on the agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng in order of groups specified below:

Group one (2nd batch). Serial Number 1 -350 (Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021). Group Two, (2nd Batch) Serial Number 351 -700 (Sunday Nov. 28, 2021). Group three (2nd Batch) Serial Number 701- 1,000 (Monday Nov. 29, 2021).

Group Four (3rd batch) Serial Number 1- 350 (Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021).Group Five (3rd batch) Serial Number 351- 700 (Wednesday Dec.1, 2021). Group six (3rd batch) Serial Number 701- 801 (Thursday Dec. 2, 2021), ” he said.

Babafemi said that the successful candidates (Narcotic Assistants) were to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with some documents.

“The documents include, original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip; four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat, writing materials to include biro; pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket, among others."

Babafemi urged all successful candidates to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times, adding that the successful candidates who failed to report by 6.00 p.m. on Dec. 2 would be disqualified.

