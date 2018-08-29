Pulse.ng logo
Reconstruction of Karu Road begins Aug. 31, says official

The Director of the Department, Mr Yamawo Tank, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, said the work would begin on Friday and be completed by September ending.

According to the Director of Highways, roads around the nation are undergoing repair and improvements. play

(Sunshine Herald)

The Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the impending reconstruction of Karu Road will impede vehicular movement and advised motorists and commuters to take the designated alternative route.

He advised motorists and commuters moving into the city centre from Karshi, Orozo, Kurudu, Jikwoyi and Karu site to divert to Karu Market through the overhead bridge to Nyanya, while those coming from the city centre should pass through the same route.

He appealed to road users to cooperate with the contractor, China Civil Engineering and Construction (CCECC) and bear the inconveniences while the work lasted.

Tanko said that on completion of the work, traffic congestion would be eliminated and the city centre easily accessible.

The Satellite Towns Development Department regrets any inconveniences which the closure might cause motorists in the affected areas,” he said.

Some of the road users who spoke with NAN, however, expressed mixed reactions over the development.

A taxi driver, Mr Johnson Adams, commended the STDD for the prompt response to public outcry about the inconveniences being encountered by motorists and other road users on the ever busy route between the city centre and Nasarawa State.

“The road is actually bad and has always caused damage to our cars; but thank God they are coming to fix it,” he said.

However, Mrs Joyce Hassan, a businesswoman, noted that the reconstruction work would cause a lot of inconveniences throughout the period of the work.

A civil servant, Mr Ben Uche, lauded the STDD’s initiative, saying that the reconstruction work was long overdue considering the deplorable state of the road.

He expressed delight that traffic congestion and man hours lost by motorists and commuters in the morning and after office hours would soon be over. 

