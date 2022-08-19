RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Recognise more academic unions to end ASUU's monopoly, Congress tells FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) called on the Federal Government on Friday to liberalise university unions by recognising and registering the congress.

Members of the Congress of University Academics at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.
Members of the Congress of University Academics at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said the liberalisation would also engender cross-fertilisation of ideas, nurture healthy competition and protect the interests of all stakeholders.

He said CONUA is poised to ensure cross-fertilisation of ideas took place before a strike could be embarked upon.

“What we have noted over the years is that ideas are usually muffled,’’ he said.

Sunmonu stressed that there was nothing wrong in having two to four unions in universities as Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution assures of freedom of association.

He added that CONUA was birthed by academics across universities in February 2018 and it applied for registration as a trade union at the Ministry of Labour and Employment in April 2018.

He recalled that the minister held a public meeting with CONUA delegates on Nov. 19, 2020, where he appointed a committee to conclude the review of registration of CONUA.

“We are aware that the committee has since submitted its report. We have therefore been waiting to hear from the government about our registration,’’ he said.

Sunmonu stressed that “CONUA is not a frivolous union, but an assemblage of visionary and courageous academics with immense potential to stem decline in university image.’’

He charged that further delay in the registration of CONUA would amount to undermining the fundamental rights of the people.

In his remarks, CONUA’s National Publicity Coordinator, Dr Ernest Nwoke, said the monopoly enjoyed by ASUU had been responsible for incessant strikes in universities.

He stressed that the liberalisation of academic staff unions in the universities was the only solution so that lecturers would be free to belong to unions of their choices.

“For more than 40 years ASUU has enjoyed a monopoly in Nigerian universities.

“There is no ripe time than now for the liberalisation of academic unions to put an end to strikes in the universities,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU has gone on strike for more than 1,417 days since 1999, translating to almost four years cumulatively.

The current strike which began on Feb. 14 is in its sixth.

The union is demanding that the Federal Government executes agreements entered into with the union in 2009 before its members would return to lecture theatres.

It is also demanding that government adopts the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), a pay system designed by the universities to pay salaries of academic staff.

The union says it prefers UTAS to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) designed for salary payment to all government workers.

ASUU equally wants payment of promotion arrears and the release of withheld salaries of academics.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo anti-graft agency nabs govt officials for alleged diversion of funds

Oyo anti-graft agency nabs govt officials for alleged diversion of funds

Stability of Chad is in Nigeria’s interest, says Buhari

Stability of Chad is in Nigeria’s interest, says Buhari

8.4m people need humanitarian assistance in North East – Group

8.4m people need humanitarian assistance in North East – Group

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna

Police call for installation of CCTV cameras in business places, homes

Police call for installation of CCTV cameras in business places, homes

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Delta PDP guber candidate’s suit

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Delta PDP guber candidate’s suit

Recognise more academic unions to end ASUU's monopoly, Congress tells FG

Recognise more academic unions to end ASUU's monopoly, Congress tells FG

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Chris Ngige.

Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers