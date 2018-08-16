Pulse.ng logo
Reckless driving claims 72 lives every 12 hours on Nigerian roads

  • Published:
Reckless driving claims 72 lives every 12 hours on Nigerian roads – FRSC

Mr Anthony Oko, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Edo, says no fewer than 72 people die every 12 hours on Nigerian roads due to reckless driving.

Oko spoke on Wednesday in Benin at a workshop organised by the Edo Chapter of Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria.

The workshop had as theme: “Reducing Road Crashes through Drivers’ Education.’’

Oko said driving students must pass through a standard driving school, noting that this could make the difference between safe and reckless driving.

“The person that attends a driving school and a person that was taught by a brother cannot drive the same way.

“Going through a driving school is very important and everybody that wants to drive should go through a driving school,’’ he said.

Oko also enjoined driving instructors to pay attention to road users and their students.

Teach them to drive safely and enjoin them to apply the speed limit system,’’ he said.

Mr JP Oku, a Chief Commander in the FRSC, on his part,  said that ignorance and impatience were some factors often resulting in road crashes in the state.

Oku said total obedience to the rules of driving was key to reducing road crashes, adding that this could be achieved through driving education.

He said that the main objective of the FRSC in standardising the driving school programme was to reduce road crashes to the  barest minimum.

Also speaking, Mr Dennis Olorigbe, the Managing Director of  Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency, said  road accidents could be reduced by limiting speed and observing traffic rules.

Olorigbe advised motorists  to ensure proper  maintenance of   their vehicles and also  drive  safely. 

