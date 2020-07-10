Mr Titilayo Adebanjo, the Chairman of NUT in the state, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Adebanjo said that the disengaged teachers should be considered in the ongoing recruitment of 1,500 teachers by Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

He said that should the teachers be allowed to leave, there would be challenges because of the shortage of teachers in the state.

According to him, the last time teachers were recruited in the state was in 2009, before the present administration of Gov. Dapo Abiodun began the recruitment of 1,500 primary school teachers.

He explained that NUT was shocked by the disengagement of the volunteers, adding that the union did not expect the Federal Government to disengage the teachers but absorb them into the public service.

He emphasised the need for regular recruitment of teachers by the government, saying the N-power teachers should not have been disengaged by the Federal government.

“So, we appeal to Ogun government to come to the aid of the innocent youth and engage them in the state service.

“The N-power teachers did amazing jobs. Honestly, our prayer to Ogun state government is to make sure that all of them are considered in the ongoing recruitment.

“They are good teachers. They are fresh blood, they are good in the job,” he said.