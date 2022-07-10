RCCG inaugurates 2,500 capacity auditorium in Ekiti

Adarabioyo said the aim to embark on the project was borne out of the desire to see a church that would be filled with saved souls, those who would always exhibit the “Christ-like” attitudes that will make Ekiti, Nigeria and the world a better place for all and sundry.

“The purpose of this project, which has a capacity of more than 2500, is to win souls for God. I had a vision of turning the small building I met on my arrival to a Cathedral."

This building foundation was laid on March 16, 2019 and completed in July 2022, after spending about N100 million.

”Twenty million naira was given to us by the national body of RCCG, while N1.7 million was from the Region 25 and the remaining was internally generated by the province.

“Today, the dedication of this house of God is a dream come through,” Adarabioyo said.

The cleric lauded the contributions of all, who made it possible for the realisation of the project, praying that God Almighty would bless and reward them greatly .

He thanked God Almighty for how far He had been with the church, particularly the Ekiti province seven, which was birthed in 2018, saying in less than four years the church had moved from being a small church to a Cathedral.

He said aside auditorium containing over 2,500 capacity of worshippers at a service, the building also had about 10 offices and about 6 of them ensuite as well as a conference hall.

”If Jesus tarries, the province, is proposing a maternity home, a school and creche that will commence soonest for the benefit of Ekiti people and Nigeria in general,” he said

The dedication of the Church was done by the Pastor-In-Charge of RCCG, Region 25, Mr Goke Kuti.

Kuti in his sermon title: ”From Zero to Hero 1″ citing 1Samuel 2:8, prayed for multiple celebration, wonders and answers to prayers in the auditorium.