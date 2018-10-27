Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

RCC complies with Minister’s directive on repairs of Oyo-Ogbomosho

RCC complies with Minister’s directive on repairs of Oyo-Ogbomosho road

The repairs followed a Town Hall meeting on infrastructure initiated by the Federal Government on Wednesday held in Ibadan where stakeholders pleaded with the government to repair some bad portions of the road.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashola: 'Only a magician can solve electricity problems play RCC complies with Minister’s directive on repairs of Oyo-Ogbomosho road (TheCable)

Barely 24 hours after the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, gave a directive, repair works have commenced on the failed sections of Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway.

The repairs followed a Town Hall meeting on infrastructure initiated by the Federal Government on Wednesday held in Ibadan where stakeholders pleaded with the government to repair some bad portions of the road.

ALSO READ: Vote for Buhari to return power to South-West in 2023 – Fashola

A News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) correspondent, who monitored the commencement of the repair works on Friday, reports that Renoid Construction Company(RCC) had moved its equipment to the site, effecting repairs.

Mr Omotayo Awosanya, the Federal Controller of Works in Oyo State and other engineers of the ministry were seen supervising the job.

ALSO READ: Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession

Awosanya told NAN that the minister had ordered immediate repairs to make the road motorable pending the completion of the ongoing dualisation of the 56-km Oyo-Ogbomoso new road.

He assured motorists and commuters plying the road that the gridlock being experienced on the road would end in the next 12 hours.

On the ongoing construction of Oyo-Ogbomosho new road, the controller said work had reached 56 per cent completion.

He disclosed that the project which was awarded in 2010 was not given due attention by the previous administration.

According to Awosanya, construction began on the road immediately the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration came power.

He expressed optimism that the new road would be completed soon and urged motorists plying the road to be patient.

A spokesman of RCC, Mr Amir Netzor, told NAN that the repair works would be completed in the next few days.

Netzor said the company would do everything possible to ensure early completion of the new road.

Some truck drivers who spoke with NAN, expressed joy over the repairs and urged the federal government to ensure that the contractor handling the new road expedited action.

The duo of Babatude Yusuf and Bitrus James called on the government to declare a state of emergency on deplorable roads across the country.

They noted that motorists plying Lagos-Kaduna road, for instance, usually spend weeks on the road because of its deplorable condition

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
3 Here is why MFM Pastor Olukoya is reportedly suing Sahara Reporters...bullet

Related Articles

MSME holds the key to Nigeria’s economy — Osinbajo
Jonathan reportedly conceded defeat to Buhari to avoid ruling during recession
Again, Buhari fails to submit academic documents to INEC
APC govt. performs better than any other in Nigeria – Ajimobi
Vote for Buhari to return power to South-West in 2023 – Fashola
Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George
Fashola: 'Only a magician can solve Nigeria's electricity problem', minister says
Power supply: 945MW to be added to grid before year end — Fashola
Sanwo-Olu Here are photos of Lagos APC candidate checking out his campaign office

Local

Suleiman Adamu
Executive Order 5 meant to improve local content - Minister
7 things to do in Lagos that doesn’t involve the beach
FG to Commercialise 3 National Parks to diversify economy- Conservator-General
2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge
Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai
Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert
Police investigate alleged shooting of man in wake-keep
X
Advertisement