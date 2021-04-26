Razing Uzodinma’s home, criminality taken too far, Governors fume

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area (LGA), of Imo, was on Saturday destroyed by fire.

Fayemi sympathised with Uzodinma and commiserated with all those who were injured, maimed or killed as a result of the incident.

He called on all good citizens to cooperate with security forces and the government. in the efforts to build a civil, safe and secure environment for the citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

“This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides, and to shun violence and wanton destruction.