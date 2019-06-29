Following rape allegations levied against the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the police in Abuja have said it would require a formal complaint against the preacher before a criminal action could be taken against him.

Police commissioner Bala Ciroma on Saturday, June 29, 2019 that the police need complaints from victims or witnesses or both to proceed with rape charges.

He said, “They should file a formal complaint, and then the police can see how to proceed from there.”

The rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo has been the major topic of discussion since Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo accused the preacher of raping her when she was sixteen.

Busola in a video interview told YNaija that Mr Fatoyinbo came to her family residence in Ilorin and raped and deflowered her when she was 16-yr-old.

She said, “Immediately I opened the door, he just pushed me, he did not say anything, he did not utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room.”

“I saw him, he was removing his belt, he just said: ‘keep quiet, do what I want you to do and you will be fine.”

Meanwhile, the pastor has denied the allegation in a statement he released on Friday, June 28, 2019, saying has never had any private interaction with Busola Dakolo beyond his pastoral duties.

However, civil societies have reacted to the rape allegation against pastor Fatoyinbo.

Human Rights activist, Segun Awosanya popularly known has Segalink on social media has also weighed in on the ongoing allegations.

Awosanya, who works with Citizen Gavel, a civic tech organisation is said to be instituting a legal action against the pastor saying there are “more than 30 people who are ready to testify against him.”

Awosanya also said it is possible for Pastor Fatoyinbo to be sued for statutory rape since the alleged victim said she was rapes when she was 16.