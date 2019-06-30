The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria are reportedly meeting on Sunday, June 30, 2019, over the rape allegation levied against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, by Busola, Timi Dakolo’s wife.

CAN, in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to association’s president said it would get to the root of the matter.

The statement reads in part: “The Christian Association of Nigeria, as a body, condemns any case of rape in strong terms. It doesn’t matter who is involved. It is ungodly, wicked, and reprehensible. However, on the allegations against Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo, we have no details about the matter other than what we are reading on the social media. This is not reliable and credible evidence enough to jump into a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of human rights groups is organising a protest on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) churches in Lagos and Abuja to demand the stepping down of pastor Fatoyinbo.

According to Punch, Dr Princess Olufemi-Kayode, the convener of the planned protest said the pastor must step down to allow the allegations to be investigated.

She said, “We are planning a peaceful protest to the church as women advocates and citizens of Nigeria. It is necessary for the leadership of the church to take action. This is not the first person making such accusation against the man. It is only proper for him (Fatoyinbo) to step aside while the allegations are investigated. He was not the one that was supposed to sign the statement released by the church yesterday (Friday). That letter should have been signed by the chairperson of the governing board of the church, or the person next to him in hierarchy. We cannot just write this off as propaganda against the body of Christ. This is actually about a particular individual. We are not saying we are the judge and jury, but we want these allegations to be properly looked into.”

Also reacting to the rape allegation, the president, Women Arise and rights activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin said her organisation would do its best to support the rape victims.

She said, “Everyone who speaks up is a woman/man of courage no matter how long they have carried the heartache. We support all victims of domestic violence and rape is top on the list. We will do our best in this case alongside other well meaning professionals already doing a great job supporting the family. However, every case has three sides; my side, your side and the right side. Every accused deserves his right to be heard.”

Pastor Fatoyinbo has become a subject of conversations about rape since Busola Dakolo in a video interview with YNaija narrated how the pastor raped her when she was 16.

However, the pastor in a statement has denied the rape allegation levied against him on Friday, June 28, 2019, saying he has never had any private interaction with Busola Dakolo beyond his pastoral duties.