RAPC asks Osinbajo to sack police IG, Ibrahim Idris

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sack the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

According to RAPC’s spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, the police boss has displayed a high level of incompetence.

Afegbua made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Sunday, August, 12, 2018.

The RAPC spokesman also wondered why the police will deny involvement in the siege on the National Assembly, adding that a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Habila was allegedly part of a meeting between APC Senators at Adams Oshiomhole’s office.

According to The Cable, Afegbua said “We are also calling on the acting president to sack the current Inspector-general of policd who has shown a manifest incompetence in the discharge of his responsibilities.

“For example, how can an interim report of the police on the Lawan Daura saga litter the pages of social media platforms when the investigation remains yet inconclusive? How canthe Police exonerate itself from the act when it was reported that a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Habila was seen in a meeting with Senators at the Aso Drive private office of the factional chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole? What was he doing there as early as 10am on that fateful morning of Tuesday, 7th August, 2018?

“We are calling for an independent judicial investigation panel made of eminent Jurists to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the failed political coup d’etat that clearly undermined the legislature as an arm of government, and also the invasion of the private residences of judges, siege on the residences of the senate president and his deputy.

“Getting the police to do the job is to exonerate the police bearing in mind their earlier siege on the residences of the senate president and deputy senate president barely a week earlier.”

RAPC on Akpabio

The RAPC also called on Senate President Bukola Sarak i to declare Senator Godswill Akpabio’s seat vacant.

According to the party, Akpabio’s seat has become vacant in line with the provisions of the constitution, because there was no division in the PDP when he left.