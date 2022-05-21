RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The youths ransacked the Warji Local Government Secretariat while searching for a woman who had been accused of committing blasphemy.

Some youths, who reportedly embarked on a manhunt for a lady alleged to have committed blasphemy in Bauchi State, have burned down houses and injured a pastor in the process.

The unrest broke out in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of the state on Friday May 20, 2022.

According to an witness who spoke to Daily Trust, the irate search-party besieged the Warji LG Headquarters looking for one Rhoda Jatau, a 42-year-old Christian woman who allegedly posted a blasphemous message about Islam on social media.

It was reported that the youths got more angered and destroyed some properties, including 11 buildings which were set ablaze, after learning that Jatau had been whisked to safety by some residents.

It took the intervention of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, who deployed his men in the area to dowse the tension.

Am anonymous source, who confirmed the incident to The Punch, said “Yes, the incident is true. It is an aftermath of the incident of the alleged blasphemy that happened in Sokoto last week."

Another source also told the newspaper that, “We were at home this evening when we heard shouts from some Muslim youths in their numbers who went on the rampage and besieged an ECWA Church in the area.

“But Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but that was after they had burnt down a shop attached to the church. Many houses were burnt down by the rampaging youths.

“In the process, one of the pastors of the ECWA church was seriously wounded; as I speak to you now, efforts are on to save his life.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, who gave an account of the incident said, “On 20th May, 2022 Some irate youths set six(6) Houses and seven(7) shops ablaze, while some score of persons were injured as a result of a Blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau (female) 40yrs old a staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government.

“The Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control. The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace.”

There seems to be a recurrence of mob action in the country with events in Sokoto and Lagos in the past week giving a cause for concern.

