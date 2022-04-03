This is in order to stem road crashes during the Ramadan.
Ramadan: Rest after eating Sahur to avoid crashes, FRSC advises Muslims
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has advised Muslim faithful who take early morning food to endeavour to sleep well before embarking on any long journeys.
The Sagamu Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sagamu, Ogun.
He said that the advice became necessary for all Muslims faithful in order to avoid sleeping while driving.
“Sleeping unconsciously while driving on the highways could lead to road crashes, thus resulting to loss of lives and sometimes confined injured persons’ to wheelchair.” he said.
Iyanda felicitated all Muslim faithful for seeing another new Ramadan and urged them to exercise patience and tolerance on the roads to prevent avoidable crashes during this period.
The unit commander enjoined them to plan their journeys in order not to be in a hurry to go home to break their fastings.
He further implored them to put their vehicles in good condition before putting them on the roads.
Iyanda urged them to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations and desist from excessive speeding to avoid mishaps.
