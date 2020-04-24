Makinde urged Islamic faithful to pray relentlessly during the fasting period for Allah’s mercy to end the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

The governor’s message is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan, on Thursday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde enjoined Muslims in the state to use the month-long fasting period to also pray for peace of the state and the country at large.

According to him, sacrifice and increased prayers are important and critical at this time when the world is fighting a vicious Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe the Ramadan the way they have been used to over the years; the situation should only be seen as part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time.

“I am aware our Muslim brothers have been told that they would not be able to gather for Tafsir, Iftar and Tarawih prayers during the month-long Ramadan, due to the restrictions brought upon us all by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I enjoin you all to see this as a reflection of the sober mood the world has been thrown into due to the pandemic.

“Please use the opportunity of this month of blessings to seek Allah’s forgiveness to make the pandemic a thing of the past,” he said.

Makinde further admonished Muslims to tune their minds to the messages of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence inherent in the messages of the Holy Prophet, while also being their brothers’ keepers.

The governor added: “As our Muslim brothers and sisters are expected to adhere strictly to abstinence from food and other things during the month of Ramadan, I wish to enjoin them to extend their hands of fellowship to other fellow Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“It is only by doing this coupled with sharing whatever they have with others, particularly the less-privileged in the society; that their supplications can be answered and the world will be a good place to live in for all and sundry.

“These acts would help the less privileged in the society and reduce hunger, poverty and misery confronting the people.”

The governor wished Islamic faithful a successful fasting period, while praying to God to grant everyone the strength needed.