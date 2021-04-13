A government statement said workers would resume at 9a.m and close at 2p.m, as against the usual working hours of 8a.m to 4p.m.

The statement was issued on Tuesday in Gusau by the Permanent Secretary, Administration, Alhaji Yusuf Bakura, on behalf of the state Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

It said that the three hour reduction was from Monday to Thursday, while workers will close at noon on Friday.

The statement explained that the gesture was to enable the workers have ample time to dedicate themselves to the service of Allah during the Ramadan.

It said that Gov. Matawalle urged people of the state to intensify prayers for Allah’s forgiveness, peaceful coexistence, economic growth and overall development of the state.