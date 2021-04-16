RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Hisbah arrests 5 females, 3 males for eating in the afternoon during Ramadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudaibiya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan.

Kano Hisbah arrests 5 females, 3 males for eating in the afternoon during Ramadan.

Pulse Nigeria

The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Kibiya said the arrests were made following reports from residents of the areas.

The statement said “The culprits were five females and three males, eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.”

It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife