Kano Hisbah arrests 5 females, 3 males for eating in the afternoon during Ramadan
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudaibiya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Kibiya said the arrests were made following reports from residents of the areas.
The statement said “The culprits were five females and three males, eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.”
It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng