RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ramadan: Kano Govt feeds 75,000 people daily

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ramadan feeding was inaugurated by the governor on April 13, and will continue till the end of the Ramadan period.

Ramadan feeding was inaugurated by the governor on April 13, and will continue till the end of the Ramadan period (NAN)

Pulse Nigeria

About 75,000 people are benefiting from the daily Ramadan breakfast provided by the Kano State Government, says Abubakar Kofar-Naisa, Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Broadcast media.

Recommended articles

According to Kofar-Naisa in a statement on Saturday in Kano, the Ramadan feeding is going on daily at about 150 centres across the eight local government areas in Kano metropolis.

Kofar-Naisa, who is also the Media Officer for the distribution committee said since 2015, the governor has increased the centres for more residents to benefit.

According to him, members of the committee always inspect the exercise to ensure that it is being carried out according to the instruction of the governor.

He said that the aim was to make sure that only those that were supposed to benefit from the gesture benefited to reduce their sufferings.

The official quoted a representative of the Head of the Committee, Malam Abba Yakubu as expressing satisfaction with the way the food was prepared and distributed to the needy.

“However, Yakubu urged the affluent to support the Kano state Government efforts to feed the needy during this auspicious month of Ramadan,” he said.

He explained that the Ramadan feeding was inaugurated by the governor on April 13, and will continue till the end of the Ramadan period.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)