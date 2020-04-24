They gave the advice in Abuja on Friday in separate messages to Muslims at the beginning of the month of Ramadan, a fasting period for Muslims.

Gbajabiamila said they should use the month to pray to Almighty Allah for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The Speaker urged the faithful to use the period for sober reflection and to get closer to their creator.

He noted that the month of Ramadan comes with a lot of lessons, stressing that if all Muslims would replicate the same for the rest of their lives, the society would be better for it.

“As we all ushered in the Holy month of Ramadan, I pray the Almighty Allah will enable us to see the end of the month in peace and accept all the acts of Ibadah to be offered during the month,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said Muslims should be their brothers’ keepers, including non-Muslims among them, noting that there can be no better news than peaceful coexistence among all citizens.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for their leaders now and always to lead the country in the best way.

Wase, his deputy, also called on Nigerians to use the fasting period to pray for the end of coronavirus pandemic in the country, adding that Ramadan provided every Muslim a unique opportunity to pray against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“As a Muslim, I believe so much in prayers, especially the ones offered during Ramadan because this is a period of purification, when a Muslim is expected to, more than before, show piety in all areas of life.

“I admonish Muslims to manifest the spirit of love, oneness, charity, obedience and other tenets of Islam during and after the period of Ramadan fasting.”

Wase called on Muslims to always obey directives by government by maintaining hygiene through regular washing of hands, keeping social distance and staying at home to prevent further spread of this deadly virus.

He commended the resilience and sacrifice of all Nigerians in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, expressing optimism that with continued prayers, the country would triumph over the deadly disease.