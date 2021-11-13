RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Railway workers set to embark on 3-day warning strike over poor welfare

The union asks all workers to comply and stay out of their offices throughout the period without any fear.

Members of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers are ready to embark on a three-day warning strike to press home their demands for improved welfare.

The union in a circular on Friday. November 12, 2021, said the strike will begin on Thursday, November 18.

The union also informed its members in Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Zaria, Minna, Bauchi, Kafanchan and other states to take note of the impending strike.

The circular reads; “The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and Senior Staff Association (SSA) NRC Branch, in a joint meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 where the welfare of the workers of the Corporation as put before the Management was taken through exhaustively critical discourse and review, has finally unanimously resolved.

“That all the district organs (DWCs) of the NUR and SSA should, as a matter of expedience, summon a general meeting of all the workers of their districts on Monday, 15th November 2021 at exactly 10.00 a.m prompt and, in unambiguous terms, notify the entire workers of the commencement of a 3-day warning strike beginning from midnight prior to Thursday, 18th through Saturday, 20th November 2021.

“The DWCs of both the NUR and SSA should fuse up, resume, and function as their Districts’ Strike Action Committee prior to the commencement of the 3-day warning strike and throughout the period of the strike and shall ensure full and total compliance of all the workers with the strike as declared by the joint leadership of the two in-house unions.

“The Chairmen and the Secretaries shall be solely responsible for the sitrep (situation report) of the days of the strike and shall escalate same to the national secretariat of the union for its information and necessary action.

“The strike activities, whichever way each district wants to implement it in form of programmes but must include fervent intercessory prayers for the success of the struggles, should be within the premises of the Corporation and must be essentially orderly, well-organized, and devoid of any destruction or violation of railway assets, our assets.

“All the workers must comply and stay out of their offices but gather together behind their district union leaders to participate actively, peacefully, and consistently in the whole days of the strike without any fear or let.

“This planned strike is just to send a warning signal to the right quarters to heed our demands for improved welfare and standard condition of service and may be followed with a protracted strike plan.”

The union also accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi of avoiding the railway workers and consciously failing in getting better pay for them

