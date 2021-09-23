Railway construction: Lagos diverts traffic at Yaba for 3 months

“Motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue are advised to use Empire Road at Jibowu, while Traffic circulating Muritala Mohammed Way and Yaba Bound will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

“In the same vein, motorists on Herbert Macaulay can also use Empire Road to connect Western Avenue to reach their desired destinations.

“We assured that the site will be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, while emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow broken down vehicles along the axis,” Oladeinde said.

According to the commissioner, the three months long project was to ensure that the project was completed in record time as promised by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

He stated that signage would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

He added that government had reiterated its continuous commitment to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis.