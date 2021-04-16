RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rail Line: Lagos begins compensation of 263 affected persons

The Lagos State Government on Thursday commenced the compensation of identified 263 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line.

L-R: Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo; a tenant & affected person, Mrs Blessing Okhawere and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the handover of compensation cheques to affected property owners of the Lagos Red Line Rail and flag-off of construction work on the project at Ikeja on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. [Twitter/@followlasg]

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line is 37-km rail project, which will traverse from Agbado to Marina, expected to move more than one million commuters daily, when completed in the last quarter of 2022.

During the ground-breaking ceremony of Red Line project in Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented cheques of varying amounts as compensation to 25 residents whose properties, businesses and accommodation had been affected by the project.

Sanwo-Olu said that the presentation of cheques to the other PAPs would continue subsequently, so as to reduce their pains.

He said that the beneficiaries were those who had been verified to be bonafide property owners, business owners and tenants of the affected buildings.

”For the first time in the history of paying compensation, we are not just paying compensation to landlords, we are also paying compensation to tenants and business owners who are tenants to these property.

L-R: Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo; a tenant & affected person, Alimi Daudu and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the handover of compensation cheques to affected property owners of the Lagos Red Line Rail and flag-off of construction work on the project at Ikeja on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. [Twitter/@followlasg]
L-R: Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo; a tenant & affected person, Alimi Daudu and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the handover of compensation cheques to affected property owners of the Lagos Red Line Rail and flag-off of construction work on the project at Ikeja on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. [Twitter/@followlasg]

”We are doing that to ensure that no one is left behind, we do not want to displace anyone of their economic activity right now, we want to reposition them and make sure that Lagos can provide the opportunity for them on an ongoing basis,” he said.

He appealed to all residents on the need to bear with patience the temporary pains and the inconveniences that would be experienced in the course of the project.

”I implore you to cooperate with the contractors as we implement this life-changing and impacting project for the seamless mobility of all Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Those compensated are the event include the Ikeja Club with the sum of N78,659,000, and Blessing Okhawere (tenant) with the sum of N140,000.

Also, another beneficiary, Alimi Daudu, was compensated with the sum of N12,213,180, among others.

