Raid on Clark’s residence :I-G orders detention of 4 policemen

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a report credited to one of the major newspapers alleged that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Clark.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a report credited to one of the major newspapers alleged that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Clark.
In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the I-G did not order the raid of the elder statesman’s residence as alleged.
The spokesman said that the outcome of the investigation by the I-G monitoring unit would be made public.
Moshood said that the force would not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that could run contrary to the rule of law.