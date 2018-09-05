Raid on Clark’s residence :I-G orders detention of 4 policemen

news

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of four policemen and the informant involved in the raid of Chief Edwin Clark ‘s residence in Abuja.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a report credited to one of the major newspapers alleged that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Clark.



In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the I-G did not order the raid of the elder statesman’s residence as alleged.



The spokesman said that the outcome of the investigation by the I-G monitoring unit would be made public.



Moshood said that the force would not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that could run contrary to the rule of law.