Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Raid on Clark’s residence :I-G orders detention of 4 policemen

Ibrahim Idris I-G orders detention of 4 policemen over raid on Clark’s residence

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a report credited to one of the major newspapers alleged that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Clark.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Offa Robbery: IGP Idris to be thrown into prison soon play

Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim

(File)

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of four policemen and the informant involved in the raid of Chief Edwin Clark ‘s residence in Abuja.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a report credited to one of the major newspapers alleged that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Clark.


In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the I-G did not order the raid of the elder statesman’s residence as alleged.


The spokesman said that the outcome of the investigation by the I-G monitoring unit would be made public.


Moshood said that the force would not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that could run contrary to the rule of law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigeriansbullet
3 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet

Related Articles

Jonathan Former President, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards
Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
Edwin Clark Nigeria Elders’ Forum expresses concern on ‘state of the nation’
Rivers By-Election Edwin Clark condemns violence, wants severe punishment for electoral offenders
Restructuring Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to summit
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused
Boko Haram Edwin Clark says military should take over troubled states for 6 months
Okowa Governor calls for sustainable peace in Delta state
Edwin Clark Ijaw youths react to raid on South-South leader’s house
Goodluck Jonathan How ex president's Attorney General rebelled against him

Local

Meter Distribution 50,000 customers metered in 8 months – EEDC official
Nigeria Customs Service ranks low in World Bank's report
Nigeria Customs Service Agency ranks low in World Bank's efficiency report
Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy
Edwin Clark Saraki warns 'ugly' raid on South South leader's house threatens Nigeria's democracy
Edwin Clark Police apologise to elder statesman over raid of residence in Abuja