Raheem: Trigger-happy cop can't account for 2 bullets

News Agency Of Nigeria

Darambi Vandi, the policeman who shot and killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Dec. 25, 2022 could not account for two out of the 25 bullets issued to him on the day of the incident.

Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem allegedly shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]
He was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN).

Insp Shuaibu told the court that he issued one AK47 rifle and 25 bullets to Vandi on Dec. 25, 2022, the day of the incident.

Other officers who worked with him on the fateful day also booked for AK47 rifles with eight rounds of live ammunition.

He told the court that one of the other officers, Insp Ameh Matthew, called him at about 2 p.m. and informed him about the problem at “Ajah Under-Bridge’’, the scene of the incident.

Shuaibu said that he informed the divisional police officer about the development.

He added that after the divisional police officer who went to the scene returned with the officers, he retrieved the AK47 rifles but found that two of the bullets issued to Vandi were missing.

“I took their AK47 rifles and examined the guns and out of 25 rounds of ammunition issued to Vandi, only 23 were accounted for. Two were missing.

“I immediately moved to the cell to speak with the defendant but he could not give account of the two missing ammunitions. I then informed the DPO."

The witness informed the court that the AK47 rifles had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba, Lagos

A certified true copy of the station’s register indication weapons movements was tendered in evidence.

Vandi had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

His defence counsel, Mr Adetokunbo Oduntola, did not object to the tendering of the register as evidence.

During cross-examination by Oduntola, the prosecution witness explained the procedure for returning arms and ammunitions at the station.

Presiding Justice Ibironke Harrison adjourned the case till Feb. 9 for continuation of trial.

