Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

According to The Punch, Campos gave the directive during his condolence visit to the family of the slain lawyer on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

While addressing angry sympathisers who had gathered to mourn his wife, the husband of the deceased lawyer, Gbenga Raheem, appealed for calm, saying nothing could bring back his wife.

Recall that Raheem was shot and killed in Lagos on Christmas day by Drambi Vandi, an officer of the Nigerian Police Force attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The lawyer, who was seven months pregnant with twins, was killed in the presence of her husband while trying to make a U-turn at the Ajah Bridge.

The deceased graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OAU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, and was the Chief Executive Officer of Croston Homes and co-founder, City Building, a real estate and property development company.

Pulse reports that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of the killer cop who is currently in police custody.

Announcing the IGP's decision, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

Raheem's murder was the second in a string of extrajudicial killings by officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.