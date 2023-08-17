ADVERTISEMENT
Radio station organises unity concert for Nigerians and Nigeriens in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The radio station owner stated that the event was organised to enlighten the people on the importance of unity between Nigerians and Nigeriens in the wake of the current standoff between Niger Republic and ECOWAS.

Radio station organises unity concert for Nigerians and Nigeriens in Kano(Credit: PM News Nigeria)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the premises of the radio station located on Race Course Road, cautioned against any plan by ECOWAS Standing Force to invade Niger Republic in the bid to restore constitutional democracy in that Francophone country.

The lectures, which were delivered by Dr Mahmud Usman, Prof. Kamilu Sani Fagge and Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, among other participants, pointed out that Nigerians and Nigeriens had been brothers and sisters for centuries and that efforts should be made to improve and sustain their ties.

The lecturers said that the proposed ECOWAS-led military intervention would destroy the legendary relations between the two neighbouring countries and prayed God not to allow a war to take place.

In his lecture, Sheik Khalil commended the Nigerian Senate for rejecting President Bola Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to join other West African to soldiers to invade Niger. He said the action of the senators showed their sense of patriotism and readiness to meet the yearnings and aspirations of their constituents.

On his part, Dr Usman said he believed the ECOWAS-proposed war would not happen, adding that all the noise about the invasion of Niger Republic was meant to rattle the junta and coerce them to restore democracy in that country.

The radio station owner, Malam Abba Dabo, who was represented by Malam Yusuf Asir, told the gathering that the event was organised to enlighten the people on the importance of unity between Nigerians and Nigeriens in the wake of the current standoff between Niger Republic and ECOWAS.

Musicians, who performed in Hausa at the event, included Adam Kirfi, Aminu Ala, Bashir Dandago and a Nigerien-born Singer, Fati Niger. The event, which drew important dignitaries including traditional rulers, was broadcast live by the radio station.

