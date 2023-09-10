Katsina Gov signs ₦300.6bn supplementary budget to tackle insecurity, poverty

Malam Ibrahim Kalau, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Saturday.

According to him, the budget underscores the government’s commitment to combat insecurity, reduce poverty and provide assistance to the less-privileged and those in need throughout the state.

He said that the supplementary budget was presented to the governor by the state’s House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahya-Daura, on Friday.

According to Kaula, the move demonstrates the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens and its determination to create a safer and more prosperous environment for all.

He added: “The supplementary budget reflects a collective effort to tackle pressing issues and uplift the lives of the people of Katsina State.”

The governor, during the signing of the budget, expressed optimism that the initiative would contribute significantly to the state’s development and ensure a brighter future for all the residents.

While commending the legislators for working tirelessly on the budget, Radda emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the goals set out in the supplementary budget.

“As the government continues to work tirelessly towards the well-being of its people, it remains committed to transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilisation of resources for the betterment of the state,” Kayla added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Dec. 29, former Governor Aminu Masari signed the ₦289.6 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year.