Ahead of the expiration of Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police’ tenure in February, politicians and various interest groups have reportedly started lobbying to solicit support for their candidates.

There are also indications that Nigerian Police Council might nominate a candidate to succeed Mohammed by February.

The police council chaired by President Buhari has the Chairman of Police Service Commission and the 36 governors as members of the council.

However, it is not clear if the president would as usual extend the tenure of the police boss, who is expected to retire when he clocks 35 years in service next month.

President Buhari has a history of extending the tenure of his service chiefs. He was heavily criticised for extending the tenure of the Chiefs of Defence Staff, Army Staff, Naval Staff and Air Force.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]

Recently, the president extended the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, and the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Muhammadu Gana.

Meanwhile, sources who spoke to Punch about the race for the new police boss disclosed that the IGP had launched a vigorous lobby for tenure extension to enable him to conclude certain reforms in the police.

The sources also disclosed that some state governors, influential politicians and traditional rulers rooting for their candidates have started rooting for their candidates.

A senior official who spoke to the newspaper said the lobby for the new IG commenced with various interest groups pushing the candidacy of their protégés as about 20 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police are said to be eligible for appointment as the next IG.

One of the sources said, “The police council always meets confidentially to decide the next IG but a lot of people are already pushing for their candidates; the pressure is high but it is the President’s prerogative to select the IG.

“We have about 20 AIGs but most of them do not qualify under the new Police Act, which stipulates that a candidate for the office of the IG must have at least five years of service.

“We know that AIG Moses Jitiboh (former Chief Personal Security Officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan) still has over five years but they are trying to spoil his chances. Apart from him, about four other AIGs from the North also have good chances of being appointed.”

The source also disclosed that the IG recently nominated Jitiboh for promotion to DIG in order to bypass the most eligible AIG.