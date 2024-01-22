ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Qur'an recitation, memorisation foster youths' mental development - Gov AbdulRazaq

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor described the holy book as the root and science of all knowledge.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State (The Guardian)
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State (The Guardian)

Recommended articles

He urged the Muslim Community to ensure constant reading and memorisation of the holy text. The Governor spoke on Sunday in Ilorin at the closing ceremony of the Qur’an and Hadith Competition organised by the Saudi Arabian embassy, Abuja, and the As-Sunnah Academy of Da’awah and Research, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril, represented the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition involved six categories, each featuring brilliant reciters and memorisers of the Qur’an/Hadith. The leading reciters of the day included: Abdulrahman Ismail, Ahmad Abdulsalam, Abdullateef Zakariyah, Khadijah Ajijolakewu and Zainab AbdulGafar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others included: Naeem Abdulsalam, Usman Ayinde, Kamaldeen Suleiman and Abdulmajeed Abdullateef. Others were; Ahmad Abdulazeez, Muslimah Abdullateef, Sofiyullahi Murtadha, Maryam Abdulkareem, Maiyaki Muktar, Salimah Abubakar, Aisah Abdulrahman, Zainab Abubakar and Ali Muhammad.

The Governor said it was imperative for the Muslim faithful, particularly youths, to pursue the knowledge of the Qur’an and Hadith, including memorising them to advance the cause of Islam and to guide their ways of life.

AbdulRazaq described the holy book as the root and science of all knowledge and tasked the faithful to dedicate themselves to regular recitation and study congratulating the organisers and various winners of the competition for a successful event.

He pledged the commitment of his government to continue to create an atmosphere that allows for peace and religious tolerance among all faiths in the state. The Cultural Attache of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria and Chief host, Sheikh Nami Asshamari, on his part, said the competition was a testament to the dedication of Saudi Arabia to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His noble Messenger.

He said Saudi Arabia is committed to fostering the foundations for peaceful coexistence among the world's people and to showcasing the true voice of Islam based on the guidance of the Quran and the Sunnah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is constantly working to serve the interests of Islam and Muslims wherever they may be.

“It is also committed to fostering the foundation of peaceful coexistence among the people of the world and to showcasing the true voice of Islam based on the guidance of the Quran, free from extremism, excess, negligence, and decay, in line with the words of Allah, the Almighty,” he said.

He thanked the Governor and all royal fathers for creating a suitable environment for hosting the competition, and the organising committee for making the ceremony a huge success.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen, in his opening remarks, described the gathering as a scholarly one that not only recognises the importance of the Qur’an but also honours the committed memorisers, whose efforts and commitment cannot be overemphasised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

CSOs condemn FG alleged plans to relocate airport project in Katsina

CSOs condemn FG alleged plans to relocate airport project in Katsina

Many coincidences - Fresh questions over air crash that killed COAS Attahiru

Many coincidences - Fresh questions over air crash that killed COAS Attahiru

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

Qur'an recitation, memorisation foster youths' mental development - Gov AbdulRazaq

Qur'an recitation, memorisation foster youths' mental development - Gov AbdulRazaq

Enugu lawmaker partners NABTEB, NTI to combat illiteracy in constituency

Enugu lawmaker partners NABTEB, NTI to combat illiteracy in constituency

5 reasons Lagos ban on Styrofoam is not a bad idea

5 reasons Lagos ban on Styrofoam is not a bad idea

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD