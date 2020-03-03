Quickteller’s latest ad campaign, ‘Everything is Possible’, is all about proving to its customers that it offers limitless ways to make online transactions seamless.

The message is simple - no matter how outrageous or rational your payment demands might be, Quickteller is geared up to sort them.

The 1-minute long ad is simplistic in its depiction of the campaign’s vision. It’s a successful move as its approach helps its audience stay focused on the ad’s main ideas.

Four characters can be seen brainstorming on Quickteller’s latest ad. The first character is Bovi who promptly drags us into the fantasy of swirling chopper blades, rope ladders and action sound effects. It ends with the catchphrase “Just because I pay my bills on time using Quickteller, they never stop my ride”.

Ini Dima- Okojie is the second character. She’s less dramatic but more colourful. It’s easy to purchase items from stores in both the US and the UK and the second character’s idea tries to explore this as we dash off to her exiting an ostentatious convertible as she demonstrates how shopping in a global mall is made easy by using Quickteller.

How quick can fees get paid? How fast is the speed of light? It’s exactly the ad vision of the team’s final duo who take us through how fast school fees can get paid using the Quickteller app.

The selection of cast plays a vital role in the coming together of this ad. Their comical oftentimes exaggerated expressions set the mood that the audience easily jumps on. It’s amusing, precise and detailed.

It’s hard not to notice how the ad’s swift movement of ideas reiterates that with Quickteller, online payment is fast, convenient and hassle-free.

