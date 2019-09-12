This meant that a large number of Nigerians could not access financial services like quick and easy loans, due to lacking credit history. It also meant that a large number of people will be turned down by banks when they request a loan because the system was not built to accommodate them. Only 4% of the Nigerian adult population has access to credit through formal financial institutions.

QuickCheck changed this in 2017, when the company CTO Luis Rodrigues, built a solution that could give Nigerians access to Quick cash as loans. The loans could be accessed anywhere and anytime, with no collateral necessary. This Nigerian Fintech Startup - QuickCheck, is helping individuals access quick loans of up to 200,000 naira in minutes. They are helping entrepreneurs start and sustain micro-businesses with just a tap of the phone.

QuickCheck launches new app to help build financial inclusion in Nigeria

How to Apply

If you live in Nigeria, need quick cash to settle emergencies and have an android device, all you have to do is

Step 1: Download the QuickCheck loan app for free

Step 2: Sign up to create an account

Step 3: Apply for a loan and instantly

Step 4: QuickCheck will run a credit scoring using its own algorithm. No collateral needed.

Step 5: If eligible, the cash loan will be disbursed to your account within minutes.

If you are not eligible, please wait 2 weeks and apply again.

Having built its own credit scoring algorithm based on artificial intelligence and applied to non-traditional data, the internal data science team actively works on the improvement of the assessment technology to make the procedure of getting a loan even faster, more streamlined, and tailored to the needs of different groups.

“Currently, we are experiencing exponential organic growth and are closing a couple of strategic partnerships to get even closer to our customers, by integrating our technology and credit offering where they need it, within those channels they are already accustomed to. We strongly believe in the product innovation, and therefore, we invest a lot in the exploration of complementary products”, Fabiano di Tomaso, CEO of QuickCheck.

The majority of QuickCheck’s customers are Millennials, either the employed ones, but who lack money for some emergency cases or extra expenses or micro-entrepreneurs who often want to buy inventory and grow their businesses.

With their tech solution, QuickCheck not only bridges the financial inclusion gap but also educates people about financial instruments and the risks related to loans and overindebtedness. Every day, hundreds of people from Nigeria can benefit from the speed and hassle-free access to credit — no papers, no queues, no collateral, no guarantors, just a smartphone and QuickCheck app available on Google Play Store. The app has a new look, so does the entirety of the QuickCheck brand identity. Visit QuickCheck’s website, Instagram, and Facebook to experience the new look . Most importantly, apply for a loan now.

To celebrate this milestone, QuickCheck will be rewarding two individuals with 10,000 naira. Visit @quickcheckng on instagram to find out how to be the lucky winner.

