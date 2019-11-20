On Tuesday 19, 2019, a video of a Queen's College student being denied entry into the school for wearing eyelashes and her mom putting up a fight went viral.

The mother and daughter became the ‘gist’ of the after-dinner conversation and bus ride ‘catchup’ and Nigerians threw haughty and nasty comments at both the mother and daughter.

Yes, we understand that the school has rules against such actions, but was the process of passing the message across right?

Capital NO

So what was wrong with the process:

The issue should have been handled within the school premises: Yes, some issues escalate pretty fast, but the school should have done everything within its power to keep it within the school instead of creating a public scene for people to gawk at.

For crying out loud, the girl is still a minor in the face of the law and her right should have been protected irrespective of her offence. Even if they wanted to take a photo probably as evidence, this could have been done and kept private by the school for evidence purpose alone and not published on social media streets for everyone to see.

Why treat her like a thief: All the tossing and pushing, forcing the girl to raise her head for a photo was unnecessary. The photo could have been taken without harassing the girl.

The person who shared the video should be punished: If the person who put the video on social media is a staff of the school, he or she should be sanctioned.

The school authority should have handled the issue within the school premises. Even if there are rules against granting students who flout the dress code access into the school premises, the moment the issue was becoming a scene, the girl and her mom should have been taken into the school and probably to a headteacher’s office if possible. If taking them to the headteacher proved impossible, then they should have found a way to keep them within the school premises and get a headteacher or the principal to attend to them. Emotional intelligence is highly needed when dealing with issues involving children.

Also, note to commenters, everything is bants until it becomes a big deal. Her friends could see your comments and share it all with her, even torment her with it. Leave the children out of your backlash. You wouldn’t want to be the reason someone feels bad about their very existence, will you?