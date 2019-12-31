Lagos was buzzing over the weekend of October 18th, 2019 with close to 200 women from different sectors, cities and countries with one thing in common - their alma mater.

Queen’s College class of 1999 old girls celebrate epic 20 year reunion

The Queen's College Class of 1999 Old Girls celebrated 20 years since graduating from the school in GRAND style and with brilliant execution by a team of 12. The reunion committee planned their anniversary for over one year and raised money towards projects to help elevate the institution.

It started off with #GirlUninterrupted - a Mentorship & Empowerment Day on Friday, the 18th of October at the school premises in Yaba, Lagos where Old Girls mentored about 400 students on life skills and capacity-building. This initiative was led by Rose Keffas, SA to the Honourable Minister for Sustainable Development Goals and Dr. Bimbo Ogundere, Founder Kids Court School and the Learning As I Teach Foundation, who alongside with 20 mentors and ex-Queens College Class of 1999 girls as well as guest speakers from the Oando Foundation and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. These delegates mentored the girls in varying areas of concern - capacity building and skills development.

The second event was a breast cancer awareness initiative on Saturday, the 19th of October. It was titled #KickForPink - also at the school premises. It involved:

i. A tour of the school

ii. A cancer awareness talk given by Lakeshore Medical Centre

iii. A dance workout with Coach TL of TL Funky Fitness.

This event was led by Seyi Bella, Partner at Banwo and Ighodalo. This initiative also drew attention to some immediate needs of the school premises, particularly the boarding house facilities.

The activities ended with a glamorous dinner and party on the night of Saturday, the 19th of October where the ladies celebrated themselves, reminisced over the past 20 years and paid tribute to classmates who had passed away. This was led by Wandoo Hassan, General Manager at Oando PLC. Updates and speeches were given by President, Dr. Alo Ohio-Omonikhomon, of Brains & Butter, of the set as well as the VP, Tomilayo Aluko, Head TQM Access Bank and Head Communications, Aramide Abe, Founder Naija StartUps.

Impeccably organised by a Reunion Committee of 12 women in and outside Nigeria, the press and social media have been over #QC99AT20. The President of the committee, Alo said "it was a successful milestone and series of events to bring more unity among the alumni but also a good opportunity to now prioritise giving back to their Alma Mater."

