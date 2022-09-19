RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF

Bayo Wahab

Siasia recalled that the late Queen always reiterated that the Commonwealth can only flourish if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations.

Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF.
Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF.

Recommended articles

Siasia who led a team of young professionals to pay a condolence visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing on Thursday, said her “unique” legacies will remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians and the entire Commonwealth Countries for a lifetime.

The NYPF Boss restated that some of the Queen’s legacies which include recognizing young outstanding leaders within the Commonwealth countries, and honouring them will not be forgotten.

He also eulogized the late monarch for institutionalizing the Commonwealth Youth Council, and being a strong advocate for women's inclusion in decision-making in the society.

Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF.
Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF. Pulse Nigeria

While noting that the Queen also worked to strengthen and uphold the ideals of the Commonwealth through the strategic engagement of young people across Commonwealth nations, he added that her recognition of young people further strengthened their activities in creating sustainable livelihood for young people.

Mr Siasia recalled that the late Queen always reiterated that the Commonwealth can only flourish if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations.

“She will be remembered for some of these legacies that we experienced in our lifetime,” he said, as he further congratulated King Charles III on his ascension unto the throne as the new King of England.

In her response, the British High Commissioner thanked the team for the visit. She noted that she has been receiving a lot of people from Nigeria, but the visit of the NYPF Team, was the first time she received young professionals who are good at what they do.

Mrs Laing thus promised to work with young Nigerians to ensure that the ideals which Britain stands for are maintained.

Other Executive Members of the team on the courtesy visit were: Hamzat B. Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE); Hauwa Abbas, Chief Oversight Officer of Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI); Aisha Shuaibu, President of SWA Sports and Ibukun Olayiwola, Business Executive of Heritage Times HT

The NYPF boss also signed the condolence register in honour of the late Queen.

Late Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, serving as a beacon of light, stability and a constant guide during a period of radical shifts.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanu reportedly suffers intestine disorder after almost 15 months in DSS custody

Kanu reportedly suffers intestine disorder after almost 15 months in DSS custody

2023: Coalition begins mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima

2023: Coalition begins mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima

Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF

Queen Elizabeth’s legacies will remain for a lifetime — NYPF

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Students troop out to protest against the protracted ASUU strike. (Punch)

ASUU Strike: Travellers stranded as students block Lagos-Ibadan expressway