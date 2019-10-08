PZ Cussons chemistry challenge holds capacity enhancement training for teachers

The Teachers Development seminar which held at the Head office of PZ Cussons Nigeria, in Ilupeju was organized to improve the quality of teachers and teaching; with focus on Chemistry in senior secondary schools.

The event was attended by various stakeholders including representatives of the Lagos State Ministry of Education; Abiola Laseinde, Company Secretary/Head of Corporate Services, Africa, PZ Cussons Africa; Chatapura Panganai, Head of Technical, PZ Cussons Nigeria; Charles Nnochiri, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU; Seyi Edward, Head of Demand Planning and Customer Operations, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, Mrs Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, Group Brand Development and Activation Manager- Personal Care, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU; Mrs Bisi Ibitayo, CEO, Limelight Educonsult; Chemist Elochukwu Okonkwo, Deputy Head, Membership & Training and Mrs Stella Egwuchukwu Nweze-Akpa, who represented Dr. Mrs. Iyabo Phillips, Chairman Chemistry Society of Nigeria (CSN).

According to Charles Nnochiri, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, PZ Cussons Nig Plc., ‘This engagement with teachers is a build on the success of the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge which is designed to promote the study of chemistry amongst students. With this seminar, we are expanding our involvement within the value chain of chemistry learning in our schools by helping the teachers get acquainted with the latest knowledge and innovation in the teaching of Chemistry globally. This will help enhance the quality of their classes and thus drive better student output.

The Teachers Development seminar was organized in collaboration with the Lagos state Ministry of Education and attended by chemistry teachers from across the state. The participants were grateful to PZ Cussons for being concerned about capacity development of chemistry teachers in the state.

‘This is a welcome initiative and we are glad that PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge has decided to do something for teachers as well. We hope more companies will take a cue from PZ Cussons and begin to do more for teachers’, said Olusegun Fashakin, a participant at the training.

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge is an initiative of the PZ Cussons Foundation and is sponsored by Premier Toilet Soap. PZ Cussons Foundation has completed over 58 projects in different parts of the country since its launch in 2007.

