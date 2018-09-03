Pulse.ng logo
PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets

The traditional ruler said in Ile-Ife that it was important that traders, artisans as well as other residents set aside time to collect their PVCs.

Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti play PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets (DailyPost)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday ordered that all major markets in Ife be closed to encourage traders and other residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to the monarch, citizens need to obtain the PVC as part of their civic responsibilities.

He urged the residents to collect the PVCs and participate actively in the forthcoming governorship election by freely voting for candidates of their choice.

The Babaloja of  New Market in Ile-Ife, Chief Abayomi Omoworare, commended the Ooni for the directive.

Omoworare said Ogunwusi had demonstrated exemplary leadership in promoting the campaign on the collection of PVCs.

“Since nobody can vote without Permanent Voter Cards,  it is our duty as good citizens to cast our vote in all elections for candidates of our choice.

“My people should, therefore, make use of Monday as declared by the first class monarch to go and collect their PVCs because of the forthcoming gubernatorial election coming up in Osun on Sept.  22,’’ he said. 

