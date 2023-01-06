PVC collection moved to wards as INEC establishes collation centre

The commission announced this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The statement reads; “As general elections approach, the commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where Presidential results from the States will be collated. This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.”

The electoral body also announced in a separate statement announced that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) has temporarily been moved to wards and registration areas.

Starting from Friday, January 6, 2023, the exercise at the ward level would last for one week. But on Sunday, January 15, 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission.

The statement reads in part: “The devolution of PVC collection to the wards commences on January 6, 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.

“After January 15, 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until January 22, 2023.”