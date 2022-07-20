RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

Borno Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays for civil servants to obtain the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

The declaration is contained in a circular on Monday signed by the state Head of Service, Mr Simon Malgwi.

“This is to inform you that Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved Thursday and Friday being 21st and 22nd of July, 2022 as public holidays to enable civil servants and public office holders in the state to obtain their PVC.

“Civil servants and public office holders are therefore urged to use this opportunity to ensure that they obtained the PVC to enable them exercise thier franchise as responsible citizens,” the circular stated.

Some civil servants who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the decision, described it as a welcome development that would ginger not only the civil servants but the entire citizens of Borno.

“It is a good move that should be supported by all, including the media in area of enlightenment for mass participation for the needed maximum result, ” Ibrahim Abubakar said.

