PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

“This is to inform you that Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved Thursday and Friday being 21st and 22nd of July, 2022 as public holidays to enable civil servants and public office holders in the state to obtain their PVC.

“Civil servants and public office holders are therefore urged to use this opportunity to ensure that they obtained the PVC to enable them exercise thier franchise as responsible citizens,” the circular stated.

Some civil servants who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the decision, described it as a welcome development that would ginger not only the civil servants but the entire citizens of Borno.