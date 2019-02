Abe, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Abe said that Nigerians had made the right choice by re-electing President Buhari for another four years in office.

I am using this medium to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on re-election for a second term and also to very Nigerian who took part in making of this history.

I call on the government to punish all those found guilt of various electoral offences across the country no matter how highly placed.

Abe condemned the violence that took place in some local government areas of Rivers as well as in other parts of the country.

However, nobody can dispute the facts that it (re-election) has answered the yearnings of the average majority of Nigerians. It is clear expression of wish of the Nigerian people for continuity and progress.

Therefore, we call on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the main opposition party to accept verdict of the Nigerian people, he appealed.

The senator urged the president-elect to extend hands of fellowship to others to end bitterness, rancour and acrimony held by some section of the masses.

He said that all political actors should come together to move the nation to prosperity.