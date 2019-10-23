Jude Egbas, a Senior Editor at Pulse Nigeria, has announced the passing of his Dad, Barrister Sylvester Simon Enang Egbas, who died, aged 71.

Mr. Egbas died in his sleep on the living room couch.

The late Egbas hails from Obubra local government area of Cross River State, south of Nigeria and was a key player in the politics of his day.

Mr. Egbas was instrumental in the creation of Cross River State and was an ally of then Senate President Joseph Wayas and then Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Egbas

A prolific writer, the late Mr. Egbas contributed articles in a host of Nigerian dailies and contributed to the strengthening of the then Action Congress (AC) from his Ojo local government base in Lagos State.

The late Egbas will be buried in his hometown of Ofodua, in Obubra local government area of Cross River State on November 29 and 30, 2019, in accordance with Christian rites.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Josephine Egbas, six children and a host of grandchildren.