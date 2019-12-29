The year 2019 was laden with wins, losses and tragedies in the Nigerian political scene.

Because it was an election year, it marked the beginning of a political career for some young politicians at state and federal levels; and for some ex-governors and senators, the year hasn’t been a blessing to their political careers.

Here is the rundown of the big moments in Nigerian politics in 2019.

Buhari wins re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari in his office (Daily Post)

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

Buhari defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with a vote differential of 3,928,869.

Buhari polled 15, 191,847 votes to Atiku’s 11,262,978 tally.

Saraki loses senatorial seat

The reign of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was brought to an end following a pervasive campaign tagged ‘Otoge’ by his people in Kwara State.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commisson (EFCC) recently launched another investigation against Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Order Paper) Order Paper

Saraki and Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed defected from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to retain their political position in the state, but the people handed Saraki and his political son a red card, saying they’ve had enough of them.

After serving as Kwara Governor for two terms between 2003 and 2011, Saraki represented Kwara Central at the senate before he emerged as the 13th President of the Senate from 2015 to 2019.

In February, he lost to his APC opponent, Ibrahim Oloriegbe in all four local councils in the senatorial district with the final result standing at 123,808 votes to his own 68,994.

Sowore vs DSS

The detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security (DSS) was one of the major highlights of 2019. It turned out to be a protracted episode of arrest, abuse of power and disregard for the rule of law.

Omoyele Sowore was finally released on Christmas eve. (Saharareporters)

Sowore’s ordeal with the DSS began on Saturday, August 3, 2019, when officers of the secret police stormed his Lagos residence at 1 am for calling for a nationwide protest tagged #Revolutionnow: Day of Rage.

After keeping him in detention for 48 days, the DSS charged Sowore with treason and money laundering. He was also accused of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

In October, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Publisher of Sahara Reporters bail. However, after perfecting his bail conditions, the DSS refused to release him.

The saga subsequently went from DSS’ power to arrest to the agency’s flagrant abuse of power. The secret police on several occasions gave flimsy excuses for keeping him in detention despite a court order to release him.

After 124 days in detention, the DSS released the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election, only to pick him up again less than 12 hours after his release.

The purported video of the DSS officers arresting Sowore within the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, caught the attention of the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs and US senators.

However, following a statement by the DSS and the presidency explaining why Sowore was re-arrested, the Punch newspaper in its editorial resolved to address President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘Major-General’ and his administration as ‘regime’ because of the prevalence of human rights abuses on his watch.

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the Department of State Services released Sowore.

Kalu jailed

President Buhari’s election and re-election is built on his determination to fight corruption, but many Nigerians did not foresee a prominent member of his party going to prison over corruption charges that predate his administration.

Dr Orji Kalu sentenced to 12 years in prison. [Politics Nigeria]

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced a former Governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, to 12 years’ imprisonment for N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering.

Kalu, who was a serving APC senator representing Abia North, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nig. Ltd.

Found guilty of the entire 39 counts filed against him by EFCC, Kalu was ashamed of himself as he begged prison warders not to handcuff him in public after he was sentenced.

Akpabio loses in Akwa Ibom

Godswill Akpabio is a popular name with a strong political reputation that many believe cannot be defeated in Akwa Ibom State.

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio. (Premium times)

Until February 2019, Akpabio was what Bola Tinubu is to Lagos State. His influence spreads across the 31 local governments in the state.

In August 2018, the former governor of Akwa Ibom defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress while banking on his reputation and political structure in the state to win his re-election to the senate.

Unfortunately, Akpabio who has never lost an election, tasted defeat in 2019, when he lost the North-West senatorial seat to PDP candidate Chris Ekpenyong.

Atiku loses again

For the fifth time, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lost another presidential election in 2019. Confident of victory, Atiku and the PDP took to court after the election, claiming they have an electronic sheet that purportedly contained the authentic result of the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar lost another presidential election in 2019. (BBC)

Atiku’s legal team presented the sheet at the tribunal, claiming it was obtained from INEC’s Internet server. Going by the figure in the alleged sheet, his legal team said the PDP presidential candidate defeated Buhari by more than six million votes.

However, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the presidential election petition tribunal upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ran to the Supreme Court, with hopes of returning Buhari to Daura.

Unfortunately, the apex court threw out his petition and affirmed Buhari’s victory.

PDP women leader burnt to death, hundreds die during elections

The most tragic political moment of 2019 occurred in Kogi shortly after the gubernatorial and senatorial election held in the state on Saturday November 16, 2019.

Mrs Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) woman leader (The News)

On Monday, November 18, 2019, some political thugs stormed the residence of Mrs. Salome Abuh, the PDP women leader and set her ablaze.

It was reported that locals were prevented from rescuing Abuh, as the suspected thugs shot sporadically to scare people away.

Abuh was allegedly set on fire by the thugs alleged to be loyal to the ruling APC in the state.

In 2019, several people also lost their lives during the general elections of February and March, and the Kogi and Bayelsa elections of November. May their souls rest in peace.