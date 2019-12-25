Public officials all over the world wield enormous power and influence. This is evident in the discharge of their duties.

As 2019 slowly winds down, Pulse takes a look at how these public officials have performed in the year under review.

Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aswan Forum in Egypt. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected for a second term in office as president in a keenly contested poll of Saturday, February 23, 2019. Buhari defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and more than 50 other candidates to emerge winner.

During his swearing-in ceremony, the president renamed the National Stadium in Abuja after MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Unlike 2015, when it took President Buhari about six-months to forward names of ministers to the senate for screening, the executive fared better in 2019. Names of ministerial nominees were forwarded to the upper legislative chamber on July, 23, 2019. They were confirmed by the senate and assigned portfolios by the president.

Buhari also created another ministry and separated the Ministry of Power from Works and Housing.

The president’s stance on corruption has not changed over the years. In 2019, he restated his commitment to fighting corruption, insecurity and fixing the economy.

Ahmad Lawan

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

When Ahmad Lawan was elected Senate President in June 2019, he had one desire; to have a senate that works with the executive for the good of all Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that any request that comes from Mr. President is a request that will make Nigeria a better place either in terms of appointments or legislation and the senate will act expeditiously to ensure that we play our part in the confirmation or passing of legislation appropriately,” Lawan said.

This Lawan has demonstrated with the speedy confirmation of ministerial nominees, pressure on the Senate Committee on Appropriation to work on the 2020 appropriation bill (budget) and the confirmation of board members of some MDAs.

Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu [EFCC]

Ibrahim Magu heads the anti-graft Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In 2019, the EFCC recorded huge successes in the arrest of suspected internet fraudsters (also known as Yahoo boys) and those involved in several cases of fraud.

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, was recently sentenced to twelve years in prison over fraud.

The EFCC had accused Kalu of diverting over 7billion belonging to Abia people for personal gains.

Magu has also promised to go after more corrupt persons in 2020. Will the ninth senate confirm Magu as EFCC chairman? Time will tell.

Mahmood Yakubu

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was in the news this year following the general and re-run elections.

Although marred by several irregularities, the INEC chairman declared the elections as largely free and fair.

Tukur Buratai

Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buhari is leading the war against terror in the northeast. Although the fight against terror cannot be said to have been completely won, we can agree that there has been some success.

A source of concern to many Nigerians, however, has been the welfare of soldiers in the frontlines.