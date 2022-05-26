Pulse Cares: The horrors of crossing the desert from Nigeria to Europe

This means that averagely 85 Nigerians die each day while attempting to flee the country via the Sahara deserts to Europe via Libya. Losing this many Nigerians every day not only exposes the horrors of illegal immigration, but also makes one wonder why so many people would rather die trying to leave the country than stay.

The country's insecurity appears to be worsening by the day. The case of a young woman who was lynched in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy and the gruesome killing of innocent lives by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East, presents another form of security threat.

Why are Nigerians risking it all to leave the country

It is straightforward: for a better life. An average Nigerian grew up with the mindset that the Western world is far superior than Nigeria in terms of economic prospects. This makes it simple for many citizens to seek out any means of leaving the country. Many people want to leave to further their studies, find better job opportunities, have access to basic necessities, and so on.

Why do Nigerians settle to travel through the desert

Immigration is costly. To leave the country, you must have more than just an international passport. Getting a Visa to Europe is also not cheap. To obtain a visa, you must have a valid passport, travel insurance, a round-trip reservation, proof of accommodation, proof of financial means, and other documents.

These requirements don’t come cheap. In fact, it cannot be provided by the country's large population, forcing prospective immigrants to seek cheaper and illegal means of travel.

Risks involved in traveling to Europe through the deserts

Although it is theoretically possible to travel to Europe via the deserts, it is extremely unlikely that one will survive. It is through a vast illegal network, most often through the desert, that desperate migrants are transported across the border.

Their smugglers conduct roll calls at regular intervals throughout the long convoluted itinerary to confirm that every migrants' journey has been fully paid up.