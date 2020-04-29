Some of the public servants told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the salary cut would cause major setback for them and affect the well-being of their families negatively.

They appealed to the the state government to have rethink on its decision, saying that their salaries could not “take them home.”

NAN recalls that Kaduna State Government had effected 25 per cent and 50 per cent cut on salaries of public servants and political appointees respectively.

Government said the measure was to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Mrs Elizabeth Ambi, a civil servant residing on Kigo Road, said she found out that she had nothing to fall back on when she received her April salary.

“I am servicing a loan; besides, I make a monthly contribution. So, as it is, I don’t have enough to cater for my household as a result of the deduction.

“The situation is pathetic and I urge government to, as a matter of urgency, have a change of mind and reverse the decision,” she said.

According to her, others elsewhere are given palliatives to cushion the effect of lockdown on them but the state government is compounding workers’ problems.

Mallam Habibu Ibrahim, an educationist resident at Unguwan Rimi, said the state government should leave up to its expectation of ensuring the well-being of the masses.

“Workers should not be subjected to compulsory contribution through their monthly salaries.

“The case would be understood in the case of political appointees because their remuneration is quite different from ours.

“I hope the NLC will wake up to its responsibility and engage government on the matter,” he said.

Also, Mrs Larai Stephen said the notice came suddenly and workers were not given time to adjust their budgets.

“The decision to cut workers salaries was rather irrational because some workers were not aware of such a plan by government.

“If workers were given, say, a month’s notice, they would have planned, based on what they will expect at the end of the month,” she said.